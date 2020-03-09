Trump Jr. Dismisses His Coronavirus Comments As ‘Hyperbole’

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t sweating the comments he made last month amid growing fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

During an interview on “Fox and Friends” last month, Trump Jr. slammed Democrats when asked by co-host Brian Kilmeade about whether he’s surprised by the party’s reactions to the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

“Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will…,” Trump Jr. said on “Fox and Friends.” “For Democrats to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

In a clip released by Axios on Sunday, Trump Jr. expressed no regrets about his comments.

“Not at all, not at all,” Trump Jr. said. “I think I can talk about it in hyperbole. You know, I don’t know that they want ‘millions’ of people—but you could see them, there was nothing that Trump could do that could turn his response to coronavirus into, ‘Hey, he did a good job.’”

Trump Jr. also blamed an op-ed in the New York Times titled “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus.”

“But I was also quoting an article in the NY Times so this isn’t some sort of left-wing blog — it’s the New York Times that said we should all it the ‘Trumpvirus,'” Trump Jr. said. “So I don’t want to hear the sanctimony from these people on the left saying these sorts of things.”

Trump Jr. went on to argue that he is “entitled to speak with hyperbole” because that “drives home the point of what I’m saying.”

Watch Trump Jr.’s remarks below: