While discussing his plans for repainting Air Force One, President Donald Trump acknowledged that people have an affinity for the current design because it’s former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s creation.

But, he said, there’s a new sheriff in town.

“We have our own Jackie O,” he told the “Fox and Friends” hosts. “It’s called Melania…we’ll call it Melania T.”

Trump: “We have our own Jackie O, it’s called Melania…Melania T” pic.twitter.com/FNfbQd5fzb — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 14, 2019

Trump has been obsessed with changing the iconic look of the presidential plane lately, whipping out what he claims are his designs during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Shortly after the clip of the interview aired, the House Armed Services Committee voted to limit the funds Trump could use to alter the plane.