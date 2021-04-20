Trump Is ‘Beyond Seriously’ Considering 2024 Presidential Bid

Former President Donald Trump on Monday night again teased about another run for president in 2024, suggesting that he was “beyond” serious in his considerations about a potential bid.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity during an interview on Monday night. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon.”

The Monday comments suggesting he was serious in his deliberations about a bid, were not the first time Trump has discussed the possibility of running again. Other potential presidential candidates have recently said they would likely not run if Trump seeks the Republican nomination in 2024.

While the ex-president on Monday did not elaborate on the legal underpinnings surrounding his decision, he notably continues to be embroiled in a series of legal battles, including potential bank and tax fraud investigation linked to the Trump Organization, among others.

Multiple sources who are close to Trump or involved with his political operation told CNN that as he weighs a 2024 bid, the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has taken on an increasingly large role in the former president’s political future and has become one of his father’s chief political advisers.

Meanwhile Trump has been focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and told Hannity during the interview that any Republican candidate he backs will be onboard with his “America First” agenda.

Last week, a newly-formed caucus linked to Trump loyalists Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pledged “to follow in President Trump’s footsteps,” while calling for “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

Republicans have repeatedly attributed outsize significance to a Trump endorsement in their efforts to win back the majority next year.

“If you want to win and win big, you have to do that,” Trump said of endorsing his agenda. “You have to do it.”