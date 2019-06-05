Latest
1 hour ago
Judge Takes Misconduct Claims In Census Case Seriously But Won’t Rush It
on November 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Duckworth Rips Trump Over Vietnam Comments: ‘No One Believes’ You Couldn’t Serve
2 hours ago
Neal Balks At Using New New York State Law To Get Trump Tax Returns
news

Trump: Ireland Trip Is About ‘Great Relationships’ With ‘The UK,’ Not My Golf Club

Pool/Getty Images Europe
By
June 5, 2019 5:08 pm

No, President Donald Trump isn’t visiting Ireland to peddle his golf course, why do you ask?

Trump was holding a press conference in Shannon, Ireland, with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday when a reporter asked if the President was just traveling there to promote his golf club in Doonbeg.

“No, this trip is really about great relationships we have with the U.K., and I really wanted to do this stop in Ireland,” Trump responded. “It was very important to me because of the relationship I have with the people and with your prime minister.”

Trump plans to spend two nights in Doonbeg.

According to the Washington Post, Trump’s Doonbeg golf course is in danger of erosion due to climate change. It also cost Trump $41 million dollars and hasn’t produced a single profit since he bought it in 2014.

And apparently State Secretary Mike Pompeo forgot to inform Trump that Ireland isn’t part of the United Kingdom.

Watch Trump below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: