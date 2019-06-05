Trump: Ireland Trip Is About ‘Great Relationships’ With ‘The UK,’ Not My Golf Club

No, President Donald Trump isn’t visiting Ireland to peddle his golf course, why do you ask?

Trump was holding a press conference in Shannon, Ireland, with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday when a reporter asked if the President was just traveling there to promote his golf club in Doonbeg.

“No, this trip is really about great relationships we have with the U.K., and I really wanted to do this stop in Ireland,” Trump responded. “It was very important to me because of the relationship I have with the people and with your prime minister.”

Trump plans to spend two nights in Doonbeg.

According to the Washington Post, Trump’s Doonbeg golf course is in danger of erosion due to climate change. It also cost Trump $41 million dollars and hasn’t produced a single profit since he bought it in 2014.

And apparently State Secretary Mike Pompeo forgot to inform Trump that Ireland isn’t part of the United Kingdom.

