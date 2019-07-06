Trump Insists Foreign Leaders ‘Loved’ Ivanka At G20 Summit

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the foreign leaders at the G20 Summit “loved” his daughter Ivanka.

“I thought Ivanka was amazing at the G-20, and I’ll tell you, the foreign leaders loved her, and they just think she’s great,” Trump said. “She’s very smart and she’s done a great job. She’s sacrificed a lot.”

The President claimed his daughter’s “worked on almost 10 million jobs” and getting companies “to hire people.”

“But the people, the foreign leaders really like her a lot,” he said.

A video of Ivanka awkwardly attempting to join a conversation with several foreign leaders at the summit went viral last week, spawning mockery and many a meme online. Critics pointed to the video as evidence that Ivanka, who is a White House advisor but does not work for the National Security Council, had little business attending the summit.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted in response to the video.

White House deputy communications secretary, Jessica Ditto, told the New York Times that the clip was a “misrepresentation.”

The French presidential palace, which had first released the video, said it “didn’t anticipate the reaction, and once again, we are not responsible for the use made of the clip.”

The President also took Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, to his historic trip to North Korea while national security advisor John Bolton was in Mongolia.

Watch Trump below: