WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2019/05/22: Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaking at The Center for American Progress CAP 2019 Ideas Conference. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
on January 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
on January 28, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia.
news

Trump Stuns ICE By Announcing Deportation Plan For 'Millions' Via Twitter

Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
By
June 18, 2019 8:43 am

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not know President Trump was going to announce a large-scale deportation operation via Twitter on Monday evening, The Washington Post reported.

Trump warned of the impending action against “millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States” coming “next week” in a evening tweet, the very move that Trump and administration officials lambasted a California mayor for last year.

Officials told The Post that the mass deportations are still not imminent and ICE typically does not make sensitive operations like this public beforehand.

Read the Post’s full report here. 

