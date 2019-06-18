Trump Stuns ICE By Announcing Deportation Plan For ‘Millions’ Via Twitter

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not know President Trump was going to announce a large-scale deportation operation via Twitter on Monday evening, The Washington Post reported.

Trump warned of the impending action against “millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States” coming “next week” in a evening tweet, the very move that Trump and administration officials lambasted a California mayor for last year.

….long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Officials told The Post that the mass deportations are still not imminent and ICE typically does not make sensitive operations like this public beforehand.

