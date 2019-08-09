Latest
Trump Goes On ‘Hollywood Is Racist’ Rant After Touting Background Checks

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America
August 9, 2019 11:39 am
While vowing to support background checks for gun sales and touting “tremendous” support in Congress for them Friday, President Donald Trump ranted about Hollywood being “really terrible.”

We’re going to be very tough with them. They’re treating conservatives very unfairly,” Trump said after an inaudible question related to Twitter. “Hollywood, I don’t call them the elites. I think the elites are people that go after them in many cases but Hollywood is really terrible. “

Trump then went on a seemingly unprompted tangent about Hollywood being “racist.”

Hollywood is racist,” Trump said. “What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.”

Trump offered no examples.

The President also slammed his upcoming meeting with “the heads of the biggest companies” in light of reports that the White House is drafting an executive order to address the Silicon Valley’s alleged anti-conservative bias.

“They treat conservatives, Republicans, totally different than they treat others, and they can’t do that,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments come a day after reports broke that Universal pulled its ad funding on the satire film “The Hunt” — which features privileged vacationers hunting “deplorables” for sport — in light of the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Hours after Trump spoke to reporters Friday, he took to Twitter to double down on his Hollywood-bashing comments.

Watch Trump’s remarks on Hollywood below:

