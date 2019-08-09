Trump Vows Action On Guns As He Praises NRA: They’ll Come Around

President Trump in one breath vowed to support background checks for gun sales, and in another praised his “great” relationship with the National Rifle Association.

As he was leaving the White House on Friday, Trump told reporters there was “tremendous” support in Congress for background checks. And despite the NRA’s opposition, Trump thinks the gun group will be fine with it.



“There’s been no president that feels more strongly about the Second Amendment than I do. However, we need meaningful background checks so sick people don’t get guns. I think in the end Wayne (LaPierre) and the NRA will either be there or maybe will be a little bit more neutral,” he said. “And that would be okay, too. Look, the NRA has over the years taken a very, very tough stance on everything and I understand it. It’s a slippery slope. They think you prove one thing and that leads to a lot of bad, I don’t agree with that. I think we can do meaningful — very meaningful background checks. I want to see it happen.”

Trump's confident NRA will come around on possible background check legislation pic.twitter.com/ScuWROdMAN — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 9, 2019

Trump was non-specific about the details of background check legislation that he would support, but he told reporters he’s spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) about possible background check legislation.

“I think meaningful background checks are a real positive, politically I can’t tell you, I don’t know, good, bad or indifferent,” Trump added later on. “I don’t care politically. I don’t want to have crazy people having guns.”