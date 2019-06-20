Latest
news

Trump Calls Into Hannity’s Show To Brag That He Could’ve Fired Mueller

the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America
By
June 20, 2019 7:57 am

President Trump spent a good chunk of his Wednesday evening ranting to his best friend Sean Hannity about how he could’ve fired special counsel Robert Mueller.

When asked about why he let White House counsel Don McGahn talk to Mueller for so many hours — McGahn’s testimony was one of the most damning for Trump claims of no obstruction — Trump said he wanted to “let everybody testify.”

“I wanted to be totally open because I knew there was nothing there. There was nothing there, nothing at all,” Trump said, before laughably claiming that he “never” talks about how he could’ve fired Mueller. He also defended former White House Communications Director Hope, who just provided closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

“I could’ve done anything I wanted, I never bring this up because we don’t even get there,” he said. “I could’ve fired Mueller for conflicts, I could’ve fired anybody, but I didn’t want to do it because they said let it play out, it’s a hoax. It’s a disgrace. And that they’re allowed to go forward with interviewing people, having people like Hope Hicks and others, having to pay for a new set of lawyers? They just went through it with the Mueller report. She was totally exonerated, she did nothing wrong.”

