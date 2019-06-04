Trump Shows No Sign Of Cowing To GOP Tariff Vote Threat: ‘That Would Be Foolish’

Tensions between congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have been heightened in the past few days over Trump’s threat to levy tariffs on Mexico. Now, congressional Republicans are mulling holding a vote to block the tariffs, which could also prevent funds from going to Trump’s border wall.

At a press conference Tuesday in the UK, Trump showed no signs of backing off his tariff strong-arming.

“I don’t think they will do that; if they do it’s foolish,” he said of the threatened Republican vote. “There’s nothing more important than borders. I’ve had tremendous Republican support.”

The vast majority of Republicans don’t often break with this President, but many of his usual allies have voiced displeasure at his tariff threat.

The vote they are considering would nullify Trump’s national emergency declaration. Congress took such a vote in March, but Trump vetoed it. This time, more widespread anger about Trump’s behavior may garner enough support to create a veto-proof vote.