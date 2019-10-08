Report: Trump GOP Allies Frustrated WH Didn’t Tell Them About Blocking Sondland’s Testimony

Five of President Donald Trump’s loyalists in the House immediately sided with the President when he abruptly blocked Ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying in the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday–but they were reportedly frustrated that the White House hadn’t told them about it first.

According to a Bloomberg report, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and Scott Perry (R-PA) went straight to the White House after defending Trump’s honor at a press conference (during which Gaetz accused House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) of being a “malicious Captain Kangaroo”).

Unnamed sources told Bloomberg that the five blindsided Republicans asked the White House for clearer communication on its anti-impeachment strategy during the meeting.

White House officials reportedly promised to keep them up to speed in the future.