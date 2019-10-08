Gaetz Apparently Thinks ‘Kangaroo Court’ Comes From Kid TV Show ‘Captain Kangaroo’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), elected representative and lawyer, is apparently under the impression that the expression “kangaroo court” is named after the mustachioed eponymous character of a ’50s children’s TV show, “Captain Kangaroo.”

After President Donald Trump claimed the House’s planned deposition with Ambassador Gordon Sondland would be a “totally compromised kangaroo court,” Trump loyalists such as Gaetz faithfully fell in line with the President’s attacks — or tried to, anyway.

“What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo,” Gaetz fumed.

While it’s unclear exactly when the expression came to be, Merriam-Webster states that the earliest recorded use of “kangaroo court” appeared in a book published in 1853 – a hundred years before Captain Kangaroo (named after the deep pockets of his coat) was chatting with moose puppets.

