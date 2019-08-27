Before Trump’s Baltimore Tweets, Admin Tried To Cut Federal Rat Control Program

President Donald Trump’s administration attempted to eliminate a federal program that combated rat infestations in Baltimore – four months before the President bashed the city as a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

The Baltimore Sun reported on Monday that the Trump administration’s budget proposal in March included ending the funding of the Community Development Block Grant.

According to the Sun, that program provides Baltimore’s main source of funding to combat rat infestations in public housing.

Four months later, Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) via Twitter by calling his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Ironically, Baltimore properties owned by Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner were found to have rat infestation problems.