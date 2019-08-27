Latest
41 mins ago
Palestinian Harvard Freshman Had Visa Revoked After Questioning At Airport
1 hour ago
Obama Unveils New Education Campaign On Redistricting Issues
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 28: Jason Lewis, Republican candidate for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, talks with volunteers at his campaign office in Burnsville, MN, October 29, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
MN State Sen. Defends Gleeful Prediction About Challenger ‘Chopping Up’ US Senator
news

Before Trump’s Baltimore Tweets, Admin Tried To Cut Federal Rat Control Program

Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America
By
August 27, 2019 10:55 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump’s administration attempted to eliminate a federal program that combated rat infestations in Baltimore – four months before the President bashed the city as a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

The Baltimore Sun reported on Monday that the Trump administration’s budget proposal in March included ending the funding of the Community Development Block Grant.

According to the Sun, that program provides Baltimore’s main source of funding to combat rat infestations in public housing.

Four months later, Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) via Twitter by calling his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Ironically, Baltimore properties owned by Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner were found to have rat infestation problems.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: