Latest
44 mins ago
Rick Scott Compares Border Agents To Vietnam Vets While Defending Trump Tweets
on March 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
3 hours ago
Trump Announces DNI Head Dan Coats’ Exit, Taps Rep. Ratcliffe As Replacement
4 hours ago
Chris Wallace Presses Mulvaney On Trump’s Tweets: ‘There Is A Clear Pattern Here, Mick’
news

Kushner Real Estate Properties In Baltimore Have A Rodent Infestation Problem

on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
July 28, 2019 6:05 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

“Rodent infested mess” indeed.

President Donald Trump spent his weekend attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his district in Baltimore for supposedly being a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” perhaps without realizing that his own son-in-law has contributed to those conditions.

The Washington Post pointed out on Sunday that rental properties in Baltimore owned by Kushner Companies, the real estate company formerly led by Jared Kushner before being appointed White House senior advisor, have been hit with a series of complaints by tenants who say that their buildings’ management has often failed to carry out basic upkeep and maintenance.

The Post cited a joint 2017 investigative story by the New York Times and ProPublica, which detailed how tenants experienced mold, water damage, raw sewage leaks–and yes, mouse infestations.

“Kushner Companies is proud to own thousands of apartments in the Baltimore area,” a spokesperson told the Post when asked about Trump’s tweets.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: