Kushner Real Estate Properties In Baltimore Have A Rodent Infestation Problem

“Rodent infested mess” indeed.

President Donald Trump spent his weekend attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his district in Baltimore for supposedly being a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” perhaps without realizing that his own son-in-law has contributed to those conditions.

The Washington Post pointed out on Sunday that rental properties in Baltimore owned by Kushner Companies, the real estate company formerly led by Jared Kushner before being appointed White House senior advisor, have been hit with a series of complaints by tenants who say that their buildings’ management has often failed to carry out basic upkeep and maintenance.

The Post cited a joint 2017 investigative story by the New York Times and ProPublica, which detailed how tenants experienced mold, water damage, raw sewage leaks–and yes, mouse infestations.

“Kushner Companies is proud to own thousands of apartments in the Baltimore area,” a spokesperson told the Post when asked about Trump’s tweets.