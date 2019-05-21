Latest
news The Right-Wing Media

Trump Swears That ‘Something Strange Is Going On At Fox’ After Buttigieg Event

By
May 21, 2019 9:59 am

President Donald Trump went on a tear Monday night in reaction to Fox News’ Sunday night town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“What’s going on with Fox, by the way? What’s going on there?” Trump said during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. “They’re putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans. Something strange is going on at Fox, folks. Something very strange.”

Trump directly referenced Buttigieg’s digs at Fox News anchors Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

“Did you see this guy last night? I did want to watch. You always have to watch the competition, if you call it that,” Trump said. “And he was knocking the hell out of Fox and Fox — somebody is going to have to explain the whole Fox deal to me.”

Watch Trump below:

