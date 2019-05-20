Latest
Brian Kilmeade Indignant Over Buttigieg’s Jabs At Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham

By
May 20, 2019 11:47 am

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade complained on Monday morning about 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg’s digs at Kilmeade’s fellow Fox News anchors.

“Don’t hop on our channel and continue to put down the other hosts on the channel or the channel,” Kilmeade said. “If you feel that negative about it, don’t come. Because for him to go out there and take shots at our primetime lineup without going on our primetime lineup shows to me absolutely no courage.”

During his town hall on Sunday, Buttigieg addressed criticism from the left on his decision to hold the event on Fox News.

“I get that’s coming from, especially when you see what goes on with some opinion hosts on this network,” the Indiana mayor said. “I mean when you’ve got Tucker Carlson saying that immigrants make America dirty, when you’ve got Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers and children in cages to summer camps, then there is a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem.”

Buttigieg continued, “But I also believe, even though some of those hosts are not always there in good faith, I think there are a lot of people who tune in to this network who do it in good faith.”

“There are a lot of Americans, who my party can’t blame, if they are ignoring our message they will never hear it, if we don’t go on and talk about it,” he added.

Watch Kilmeade below:

Watch Buttigieg below:

This story has been updated to include a clip of Buttigieg’s comments.

