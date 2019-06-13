Trump Lauds Flynn’s New Lawyer: She’s Not Just Good, She’s ‘GREAT’

President Trump is a big fan of his ex-national security adviser’s new lawyer Sidney Powell, a “GREAT LAWYER.”

“Best Wishes and Good Luck to them both!” he tweeted early Thursday.

The praise for Michael Flynn’s new attorney, who will represent him in an impending sentencing hearing once his cooperation with the government is complete, comes as no surprise. Powell, as TPM reported, has been an outspoken Twitter critic of special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department for years.