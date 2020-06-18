Trump Falsely Claims COVID-19 Is ‘Dying Out’ As Cases Surge In Over 20 States

President Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that COVID-19 is going away despite the fact that over 20 states are seeing case numbers ramp up.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said he doesn’t “even like to talk about” vaccines for the virus “because it’s fading away.”

“It’s going to fade away,” he told Hannity.

The President made the same false claim earlier in the day during an interview with Gray Television reporter Jacqueline Policastro, who asked him if he was worried about people getting infected as a result of his upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

“No, because if you look, the numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was,” Trump replied. “It’s dying out.”

Except it isn’t.

Not only are cases increasing in over 20 states, several of those states (including Oklahoma) are actually reporting record highs as they begin rolling back stay-at-home measures.

Trump’s approval ratings have taken a major hit in part due to his administration’s delayed response to the pandemic, prompting the President to downplay the devastation of the outbreak ahead of the November elections.

Watch Trump on Hannity below: