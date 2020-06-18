Latest
59 mins ago
Arizona Sheriff Tests Positive For COVID After Refusing To Enforce State’s Stay-At-Home Order
1 hour ago
1.5 Million Jobless Claims Filed Last Week
2 hours ago
‘Disgruntled Boring Fool’: Trump Rants About Bolton After Book Reveals Damning Info

Trump Falsely Claims COVID-19 Is ‘Dying Out’ As Cases Surge In Over 20 States

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
June 18, 2020 9:50 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that COVID-19 is going away despite the fact that over 20 states are seeing case numbers ramp up.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said he doesn’t “even like to talk about” vaccines for the virus “because it’s fading away.”

“It’s going to fade away,” he told Hannity.

The President made the same false claim earlier in the day during an interview with Gray Television reporter Jacqueline Policastro, who asked him if he was worried about people getting infected as a result of his upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

“No, because if you look, the numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was,” Trump replied. “It’s dying out.”

Except it isn’t.

Not only are cases increasing in over 20 states, several of those states (including Oklahoma) are actually reporting record highs as they begin rolling back stay-at-home measures.

Trump’s approval ratings have taken a major hit in part due to his administration’s delayed response to the pandemic, prompting the President to downplay the devastation of the outbreak ahead of the November elections.

Watch Trump on Hannity below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30