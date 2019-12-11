NYT: Trump Will Sign Executive Order Declaring Judaism A Nationality, Not Just Religion

Latest
US President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on empowering families with education choice at the White House on December 9, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIAL... US President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on empowering families with education choice at the White House on December 9, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 11, 2019 8:48 a.m.
President Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday that will essentially declare Judaism to be a nationality or race and not just a religion, The New York Times reported.

According to three administration officials who spoke to the Times, the executive order is designed to target what Trump believes is anti-Semitism on college campuses by withholding federal funds from schools that don’t take steps to fight discrimination on campuses.

While administration officials told the Times the order isn’t meant to attack freedom of speech, the executive order reportedly came about in response to Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movements on college campuses.

Read the full Times report here. 

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
