Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (R) (D-CA) following an event marking the passage of the 21st Century Cures Act at the U.S. Capitol December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. The bill, passed with strong bipartisan support, provides funding for cancer research, the fight against the epidemic of opioid abuse, mental health treatment, aids the Food and Drug Administration in expediting drug approvals and pushes for better use of technology in medicine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
12 mins ago
McConnell Promises ‘Discussion’ On Guns; Pelosi Lobbies Trump To Reconvene Senate
DES MOINES, IA - OCTOBER 08: Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
41 mins ago
Republicans Are Really, Really Worried About The Suburbs
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats arrive to brief members of the so-called 'Gang of Eight' at the U.S. Capitol May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan group of senators and representatives requested a briefing from the intelligence officials about the FBI's use of a confidential intelligence source in the Russia investigation. The "Gang of Eight" consists of the top Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate intelligence committee as well as congressional leaders from both parties.
14 hours ago
Trump Announces Deputy DNI Director Sue Gordon’s Resignation
news

Trump Is Privately Testing Whether NRA Still Has Clout In Blocking Gun Control Laws

Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America
By
August 9, 2019 8:07 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump has privately directed White House aides to look into what he might be able to do via executive action on guns in Congress is not able to reach a bipartisan solution, the New York Times reported.

It’s one of several options the President has been mulling behind-the-scenes in recent days, since the two shooting massacres over the weekend that left more than 30 people dead. Trump’s reportedly been in contact with National Rifle Association head Wayne LaPierre, who has already indicated publicly that he wouldn’t support any legislation that “unfairly infringes” on gun owner’s right. According to the Times, in the call, Trump was testing whether the NRA’s “clout in blocking gun legislation is ebbing.”

Trump’s also been in communication with close allies as well as political opponents — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — about the odds of Congress being able to pass some form of bipartisan background check legislation. Schumer and Pelosi want to bring the Senate back in session to vote on a bill that already passed the House.

Read the full report here. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: