Latest
DES MOINES, IA - OCTOBER 08: Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
28 mins ago
Republicans Are Really, Really Worried About The Suburbs
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats arrive to brief members of the so-called 'Gang of Eight' at the U.S. Capitol May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan group of senators and representatives requested a briefing from the intelligence officials about the FBI's use of a confidential intelligence source in the Russia investigation. The "Gang of Eight" consists of the top Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate intelligence committee as well as congressional leaders from both parties.
13 hours ago
Trump Announces Deputy DNI Director Sue Gordon’s Resignation
WASHINGTON, DC - June 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI's budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump's dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
14 hours ago
Andrew McCabe Sues DOJ Over His Removal
news

McConnell Promises ‘Discussion’ On Guns; Pelosi Lobbies Trump To Reconvene Senate

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (R) (D-CA) following an event marking the passage of the 21st Century Cures Act at the U.S. Capitol December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. The bill, passed with strong bipartisan support, provides funding for cancer research, the fight against the epidemic of opioid abuse, mental health treatment, aids the Food and Drug Administration in expediting drug approvals and pushes for better use of technology in medicine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
August 9, 2019 7:55 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has speculated that discussion about red flag laws and background checks will be “front and center” when the Senate reconvenes — at its regularly scheduled time.

McConnell has refused calls to bring the Senate back early to work in response to the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, despite pleas from Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has given up on him altogether and is imploring President Donald Trump directly to avail himself of his constitutional power to convene the Senate so members can vote on a House-passed background check bill.

“Mr. President, we have an opportunity to work in a bipartisan way to pass gun violence prevention background checks,” she wrote in a Thursday letter. “However, Leader Mitch McConnell, describing himself as the ‘grim reaper,’ has been an obstacle to taking any action.”

Read her letter here:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: