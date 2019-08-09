McConnell Promises ‘Discussion’ On Guns; Pelosi Lobbies Trump To Reconvene Senate

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has speculated that discussion about red flag laws and background checks will be “front and center” when the Senate reconvenes — at its regularly scheduled time.

McConnell has refused calls to bring the Senate back early to work in response to the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, despite pleas from Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has given up on him altogether and is imploring President Donald Trump directly to avail himself of his constitutional power to convene the Senate so members can vote on a House-passed background check bill.

“Mr. President, we have an opportunity to work in a bipartisan way to pass gun violence prevention background checks,” she wrote in a Thursday letter. “However, Leader Mitch McConnell, describing himself as the ‘grim reaper,’ has been an obstacle to taking any action.”

Read her letter here:

