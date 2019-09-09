Trump Excluded Dayton Mayor From Ceremony Honoring First Responders At Shooting

Latest
September 9, 2019 5:23 pm
President Donald Trump didn’t invite Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) to a White House ceremony on Monday honoring the police officers who responded to the deadly shooting in the Ohio city last month.

Trump awarded the Medal of Valor to six law enforcement officials in a ceremony to which Republican Ohio state officials were invited, but not Dayton’s Democratic mayor.

Whaley told the Toledo Blade that the White House had rejected her request to attend the ceremony.

“We emailed and said, ‘Hey, we’d be happy to come’ and they said that they didn’t want us there, so we did not go,” she said. “We were not invited.”

According to Whaley, a White House official told her senior staffer, “It’s not going to work out this time.”

As for federal Ohio officials, only Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) was mentioned on the White House’s “expected to attend” list. It is unclear if Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) was invited. The White House and Brown’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After Trump’s visit to a Dayton hospital in wake of the mass shooting that left nine people dead, the President attacked Whaley and Brown for “misrepresenting what took place” in the hospital, even though neither Democrat had criticized him or his visit.

Whaley called Trump a “bully and a coward” in response.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
