Trump Appears To Mock Elijah Cummings After His House Was Broken Into

After reports surfaced that Rep. Elijah Cummings’s (D-MD) house in Baltimore was broken into hours before President Trump started attacking him on Twitter, the tweeter-in-chief posted a bizarrely cryptic tweet on Friday that, at face value, appeared to mock the lawmaker.

It’s unclear if Trump was being sarcastic when he said it was “too bad!” and “really bad news!” that Cummings’ home in Baltimore was broken into.

Parse for yourself below: