Someone broke into Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) home early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore Police. The incident occurred several hours before President Donald Trump began his racist crusade against the House Oversight chair and his district.

Local CBS affiliate WJZ-TV reported on Thursday that the authorities are investigating the break-in at Cummings’ home at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The police are reportedly still unsure whether any property was stolen.