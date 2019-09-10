Latest
New Poll Reflects Trump’s Greatest Economy Fears — And It Clearly Hit A Nerve

President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen on the floor to he New York Stock Exchange (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
September 10, 2019 11:36 am
President Donald Trump’s approval numbers on his overall job performance and handling of the economy are slumping, and it’s clearly hitting a nerve with the thin-skinned Commander-in-Chief.  

According to the poll, Trump’s approval sits at 38 percent with 56 percent disapproving. That’s a whopping 9-point slide since July.

Approval of his handling of the economy stands at 46 percent approval to 47 percent disapproval, a net 10 point drop since July.

In a telling question from the poll, 6 in 10 people rated a recession as “somewhat likely” or “very likely” to hit next year.

Approval of Trump’s handling of the economy has long been a positive point amid a slew of negative opinions of his handling of other issues. Reports have revealed the President to be worried about the economy staggering, fearing that it’ll be a body blow to his reelection chances.

The ABC/Washington Post poll was conducted from September 2 to 5 among a random sample of just over 1,000 adults. The margin of error is 3.5 points.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
