Trump Frets About Economic Forecasts And How They’ll Affect His Reelection Bid

Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America
By
August 16, 2019 7:36 am
While vacationing at his golf club in New Jersey, President Donald Trump has been fretting about some gloomy economic forecasts — and the effect they’ll have on his reelection chances.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has been calling business friends and financial executives to gauge their reactions. He also has begun peddling the conspiracy theory that the media is skewing the economic data to undermine his campaign.

Administration officials have reportedly not prepared for a recession, worrying that details of any plan would leak and create a negative narrative.

Trump is aware that his consistently strongest polling metric is his handling of the economy, and fears that a recession would hemorrhage his support, per the Post.

