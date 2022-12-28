Trump Didn’t Know His Daily Schedules Were Public Until His Last Month As POTUS

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack dropped 17 more transcripts of witness testimony Tuesday afternoon and there was a hidden gem tucked into one of the 168 pages of depositions.

During his lengthy testimony before the committee, Judd Deere, the White House deputy press secretary for the Trump administration, revealed former President Donald Trump did not know his schedule was public until a few weeks before the end of his presidency.

“Every evening we prepared and released a daily guidance for the following day of the President’s public schedule. Beginning sometime around mid to late December, the President discovered that, for the first time, my understanding, that we released a public schedule of his to the public,” Deere told the committee.

Once Trump learned his schedule was released to the public, he wanted to change the way his staff wrote it, Deere testified.

The White House daily schedule notably changed towards the end of Trump’s presidency and the details of his daily activities became vague and were often replaced with “boilerplate” language.

Deere said Trump directed the White House press office to begin releasing a statement claiming he would “work from early in the morning until late in the evening” and would “make many calls and have many meetings” over the course of the day.

“And so what became the new version of the public schedule was basically a couple of sentences about what his day would consist of rather than specific times and titles of events in an outline form,” Deere added.