Trump, Ohio Governor Facing Pressure To Act On Guns After Shootings

President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) are exploring their options on gun control measures, facing immense pressure after the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

According to Politico, Trump is considering an executive order, as his aides believe the likelihood of Congress being willing to cooperate mid-election season is slim to none.

It is not yet clear which measures Trump would look to instate. He unraveled an Obama-era regulation to prevent the mentally ill from buying guns in 2017.

Trump did cite “red flag laws” during his Monday address, or legislation that would allow concerned parties to petition a judge to remove firearms from someone who appears to be a risk to himself or others.

Notably, Attorney General William Barr has been an advocate for stricter gun control for long enough to have piqued the anger of gun rights groups upon his confirmation.

Over in Ohio, per the Associated Press, DeWine plans to outline his proposals to deal with gun violence on Tuesday.

DeWine’s remarks in the immediate aftermath of the Dayton shooting were drowned out by anguished members of the audience chanting “do something!”

