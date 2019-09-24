‘PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!’ Trump Tweet Storms After Pelosi Launches Impeachment

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump waits to take the stage to speak the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 24, 2019 in New York City. World leaders from across the ... NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump waits to take the stage to speak the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 24, 2019 in New York City. World leaders from across the globe are gathered at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, amid crises ranging from climate change to possible conflict between Iran and the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 24, 2019 5:23 pm
President Donald Trump released a tweet storm Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin an impeachment inquiry into reports that he’d pressured the President of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

Tweeting from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, where earlier Tuesday he’d addressed the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said Democrats had ruined his day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the impeachment inquiry just before Trump’s response on Twitter.

A pool report from shortly before Trump’s tweets said he had returned to Trump Tower “for what is described as executive time,” or unstructured time in which Trump typically watches television, tweets and makes phone calls.

Earlier Tuesday at the United Nations, observers noted that Trump seemed especially low-energy as he read from a teleprompter about the importance of nationalism.

“The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them,” Trump told the assembled nations. “Looking around, and all over this large, magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see: if you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
