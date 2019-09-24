‘PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!’ Trump Tweet Storms After Pelosi Launches Impeachment

President Donald Trump released a tweet storm Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin an impeachment inquiry into reports that he’d pressured the President of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

Tweeting from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, where earlier Tuesday he’d addressed the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said Democrats had ruined his day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the impeachment inquiry just before Trump’s response on Twitter.

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

A pool report from shortly before Trump’s tweets said he had returned to Trump Tower “for what is described as executive time,” or unstructured time in which Trump typically watches television, tweets and makes phone calls.

Earlier Tuesday at the United Nations, observers noted that Trump seemed especially low-energy as he read from a teleprompter about the importance of nationalism.

“The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them,” Trump told the assembled nations. “Looking around, and all over this large, magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see: if you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation.”