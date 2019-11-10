Latest
on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
5 hours ago
Reports: Bolton Has Landed A Million-Dollar Book Deal
6 hours ago
Haley Says Tillerson And Kelly Tried To Convince Her To Secretly Work Against Trump
7 hours ago
National Sec Adviser: Top Impeachment Probe Witness Will Be Removed From WH Council

Trump Demands Stronger Defense From Republicans Amid Impeachment Probe

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing the White House on November 8, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
November 10, 2019 5:22 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump wanted his Republican defenders to stick to a very specific script when they defend his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!”

Several hours before Trump’s comment, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) told “This Week” anchor Martha Raddatz that he believes Trump asking Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden was “inappropriate” but not impeachable.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: