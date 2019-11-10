Trump Demands Stronger Defense From Republicans Amid Impeachment Probe

President Donald Trump wanted his Republican defenders to stick to a very specific script when they defend his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!”

The call to the Ukrainian President was PERFECT. Read the Transcript! There was NOTHING said that was in any way wrong. Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable. No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019

Several hours before Trump’s comment, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) told “This Week” anchor Martha Raddatz that he believes Trump asking Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden was “inappropriate” but not impeachable.