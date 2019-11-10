Latest
LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena on November 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. The President is visiting Kentucky a day before Election Day to support the reelection efforts of Republican Governor Matt Bevin. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
GOP Rep. Says Trump Asking Ukraine To Investigate Biden Was ‘Inappropriate’

House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mac Thornberry (R-TX) speaks during a news conference with fellow GOP leaders on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
November 10, 2019 1:18 p.m.
Ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee Mac Thornberry (R-TX) said on Sunday that it was “inappropriate” for President Donald Trump to ask the Ukrainian president to investigate 2020 candidate Joe Biden during their phone call.

“I believe it’s inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival,” Thornberry told ABC News’ “This Week” host Martha Raddatz.

Breaking with Trump and his allies on whether the President has a right to have Biden’s son investigated, Thornberry said that if there’s a political rival with a family member who seems to be involved in questionable activity, “just leave them alone.”

However, “I do not believe it was impeachable,” the Texas Republican said, making the bizarre argument that the public has gotten used to Trump publicly making the kind of comments heard in his call with Ukraine.

“There’s not really anything the President said in that phone call that’s different from what he says in public all the time,” Thornberry said. “So, is there some sort of abuse of power that rises to that threshold that is different than the American people have been hearing for three years? I don’t hear that.”

Thornberry is one of six Texas Republicans who’ve announced that they will not be running for reelection in 2020.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
