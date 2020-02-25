Latest
POTUS Demands Justices Ginsburg And Sotomayor ‘Recuse’ Themselves From Trump Cases

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on February 18, 2020 in Maryland. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
February 25, 2020 8:16 a.m.
President Donald Trump is calling on Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to step down from cases related to him and his policies, claiming that they’re both biased against him.

Trump made the demand via Twitter on Monday night after learning about Sotomayor’s accusation that the Supreme Court has allowed Trump to use it to boost his agenda.

“This is a terrible thing to say,” Trump tweeted. “Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker.'”

“Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!” he continued.

He doubled down on his demand during a press conference on Tuesday in New Delhi, India.

“I just don’t know how they cannot recuse themselves for anything having to do with Trump or Trump-related,” he told reporters. “The right thing to do is that.”

He accused Sotomayor of “trying to shame people with perhaps a different view into voting her way,” and he complained that Ginsburg had apologized “in a very minor form” for her comment in 2016.

In her fiery dissent against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump administration’s “public charge” restriction on immigration last week, Sotomayor jabbed at the conservative majority for granting Trump’s demands for stays on cases on his policies while denying stay applications for non-Trump cases.

“I fear that this disparity in treatment erodes the fair and balanced decision making process that this Court must strive to protect,” she wrote.

After Ginsburg had made the remark about Trump being a “faker” in 2016, she later said her comment was “ill-advised” and that she would be “more circumspect” in the future.

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
