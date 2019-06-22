Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Waves Away Old Photo With Carroll: ‘Give Me A Break’
3 hours ago
Oregon Senate Cancels Session Due To ‘Credible Threat’ From Militia Groups
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses the crowd gathered at La Boom night club in Queens on November 6, 2018 in New York City. With her win against Republican Anthony Pappas, Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
AOC Fires Back At McCarthy: He Should Apologize For Supporting ‘Human Rights Abuses’
news Immigration

Trump Temporarily Calls Off Mass ICE Raids Set To Target 2,000 Families

on April 28, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona.
John Moore/Getty Images North America
By
June 22, 2019 4:57 pm

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would delay his order of mass deportations for two weeks.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted. “If not, Deportations start!”

According to Politico, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called Trump late Friday night urging him not to go through with the raids.

After Trump announced the delay, Pelosi responded with relief.

“Mr. President, delay is welcome,” she tweeted. “Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together.”

After Trump threatened to deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants, the Washington Post reported on Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials planned on target up to 2,000 families in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and seven other major cities with large immigrant populations.

The operation was scheduled to begin on Sunday morning.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: