Trump Temporarily Calls Off Mass ICE Raids Set To Target 2,000 Families

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would delay his order of mass deportations for two weeks.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted. “If not, Deportations start!”

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

According to Politico, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called Trump late Friday night urging him not to go through with the raids.

After Trump announced the delay, Pelosi responded with relief.

“Mr. President, delay is welcome,” she tweeted. “Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together.”

After Trump threatened to deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants, the Washington Post reported on Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials planned on target up to 2,000 families in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and seven other major cities with large immigrant populations.

The operation was scheduled to begin on Sunday morning.