
Trump Defends Holding Rallies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Fears

NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 28: President Donald Trump appears at a rally on the eve of the South Carolina primary on February 28, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The Trump administration is... NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 28: President Donald Trump appears at a rally on the eve of the South Carolina primary on February 28, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The Trump administration is coming under increased criticism from democrats for not doing enough to prepare America for the Coronavirus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 2, 2020 11:50 a.m.
It seems like the coronavirus outbreak won’t stop President Trump from holding his beloved re-election campaign rallies.

During a White House pool spray Monday morning, Trump defended his decision to keep holding rallies amid growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked if it’s safe or appropriate to hold his rallies, Trump said that “these were set up a long time ago.”

The President then somehow managed to throw Democrats under the bus as well.

“You can ask that to the Democrats because they’re having a lot of rallies,” Trump said. “They’re all having rallies, that’s what they’re doing. They’re campaigning.”

Asked again if holding rallies is safe, Trump said that he thinks “it’s very safe.”

Trump’s latest remarks come a day after a second fatality in the U.S. from the coronavirus was confirmed. Cases of the virus were also confirmed Sunday night in Florida and New York.

On Friday night, Trump accused Democrats of creating a “new hoax” by “politicizing” the outbreak during a campaign rally in South Carolina.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
