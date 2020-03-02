Latest
Second Coronavirus Patient Dies In U.S, First Cases In NY And Florida Emerge

Exterior view of the EvergreenHealth Medical Center where one patient infected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died in Kirkland, Washington on February 29, 2020. (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 2, 2020 8:07 a.m.
A second person has died from COVID-19 on U.S. soil, Washington state health officials confirmed on Sunday night.

Washington’s Seattle & King County public health officials announced that a male patient in his 70s with “underlying health conditions” died from the coronavirus at EvergreenHealth Medical Center on Saturday. The new report comes a day after the Washington Department of Health confirmed that a man in his 50s died from the virus.

The coronavirus also has appeared for the first time in Florida and New York, according to state officials.

There are two “presumptive positive” cases of the virus in Florida, the state’s Department of Health reported on Sunday night.

“Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for,” the department said in a statement.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Sunday that a “woman in her late thirties” contracted the virus “while traveling abroad in Iran.”

“There is no reason for undue anxiety–the general risk remains low in New York,” he said. “We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
