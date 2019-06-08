Trump Crows About Deal Reached With Mexico, Suspending His Tariff Threat

President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday celebrating that he had reached a deal with Mexico and would hold off on his threatened tariffs.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Per CBS News, Mexico agreed to up the national guard presence along the Guatemalan border and crack down on human trafficking. The deal also includes asylum seekers waiting in Mexico for their hearings.

Republicans, strongly opposed to the tariffs, have been pushing Trump to make a deal by threatening a veto-proof vote to nullify Trump’s national emergency declaration.