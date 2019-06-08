Latest
18 mins ago
WH Bars Intel Agency From Testifying That Climate Change Is ‘Possibly Catastrophic’
40 mins ago
Trump Had An Usual Fan: Infamous Murderer ‘Whitey’ Bulger
U.S. President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resortduring the U.S. President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump on their first official visit to the UK after yesterday's meetings with the Prime Minister and the Queen is in Scotland for private weekend stay at his Turnberry.
55 mins ago
Trump’s Irish Golfing Detour Cost $3.6 Million In Taxpayer Dollars
news

Trump Crows About Deal Reached With Mexico, Suspending His Tariff Threat

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America
By
June 8, 2019 11:02 am

President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday celebrating that he had reached a deal with Mexico and would hold off on his threatened tariffs.

Per CBS News, Mexico agreed to up the national guard presence along the Guatemalan border and crack down on human trafficking. The deal also includes asylum seekers waiting in Mexico for their hearings.

Republicans, strongly opposed to the tariffs, have been pushing Trump to make a deal by threatening a veto-proof vote to nullify Trump’s national emergency declaration.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: