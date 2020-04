WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. I...

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Infected with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted intensive care at a hospital in London Monday as the U.S. death toll surpassed 10,000. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS