Trump Bucks Kemp: I ‘Totally Disagree’ With His Decision To Reopen Georgia Businesses

NANTONG, CHINA - FEBRUARY 27 2020: An employee checks the production of chloroquine phosphate, resumed after a 15-year break, in a pharmaceutical company in Nantong city in east China's Jiangsu province Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Chloroquine phosphate, an old drug for the treatment of malaria, has shown some efficacy and acceptable safety against COVID-19 associated pneumonia in trials, according to Chinese media.
President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 10, 2020 at the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
April 23, 2020 7:56 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tried to fulfill President Donald Trump’s wish to reopen the economy despite the COVID-19 outbreak–but apparently that backfired completely.

During his daily press briefing on Wednesday evening, Trump said that he wasn’t on board with Kemp’s decision to allow non-essential businesses, such as gyms and salons, to reopen.

Trump told reporters that while he likes and respects the governor, “maybe you wait a little bit longer until you get into a phase two.”

“Would I do that? No. I’d keep them a little longer,” the President said of the social distancing guidelines that encourage non-essential workers to stay home. “I want to protect people’s lives.”

“I’m going to let him make his decision,” he added. “But I told him I totally disagree.”

Kemp announced earlier this week that he would begin rolling back Georgia’s social distancing measures on Friday by letting some businesses to reopen that day, followed by more openings in other sectors the next week.

His decision was met with backlash from state leaders, who said the governor had not informed them of the move in advance and that it was too soon to have people go back to work.

Watch Trump speak below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
