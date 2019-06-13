Trump Not Happy With Contempt Vote On Barr, Ross: GOP ‘Will Remember!’

President Trump has thoughts on the House Oversight Committee’s recommendation to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt over their failure to produce key documents relevant to the committee’s census citizenship question investigation.

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, the President chalked up the contempt vote to a partisan squabble worthy of revenge: Democrats are playing a “tougher game” than the GOP did when they had control of the House.

“Republicans will remember!” he said in a tweet, before quoting a Fox News legal analyst who called the census case “campaigning.”

It’s the second time in the past 24 hours Trump has waded into the legal waters of the ongoing census citizenship case. Up until this point, he’s had little to say on the subject.

Before the House Oversight Committee took its contempt vote on Wednesday, Trump said it was “ridiculous” to not include the citizenship question on the 2020 census. Those remarks came just after the White House asserted executive privilege over the documents that the committee requested.

…..much tougher game than the Republicans did when they had the House Majority. Republicans will remember! “This has already been argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, but the House doesn’t want to wait. This is a common thread between all of the Committees – do whatever you… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019