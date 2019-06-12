dc Battle Over The Census

BREAKING: Trump Asserts Executive Privilege On Census Docs Sought By House Dems

By
June 12, 2019 10:27 am

President Trump asserted executive privilege over key documents related to the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the census, the Department of Justice said Wednesday morning.

The documents had been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee in April. The announcement of the invocation of executive privilege came just as the committee was  beginning a meeting to vote on recommending that Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross be held in contempt for defying the subpoena.

The Justice Department had warned Tuesday afternoon it would seek an executive privilege assertion unless Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings held off on the contempt vote. Cummings responded in a letter Tuesday evening that offered to let the Justice Department turn over some of the subpoenaed docs Tuesday night in exchange for postponing the contempt vote.

Read the DOJ letter below:

More Dc
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: