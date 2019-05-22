news Trump Investigations

Trump Complains Don Jr. ‘Has Gone Through Hell’ Due To Russia Probe

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
May 22, 2019 12:03 pm

President Donald Trump complained during an impromptu presser Wednesday that his son had “gone through hell” thanks to the Russia probe.

As Trump ranted about the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, the President briefly turned his attention to the scrutiny Donald Trump Jr. faced over the two phone calls he made to several blocked numbers right before the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Trump Jr.’s calls were later reported to be to business associates, not his father, as was originally suspected.

“For a year I heard about phone calls went on to a special number unauthorized,” Trump said. “And it would have been my son, Don, who’s a good young man who has gone through hell.”

Watch below:

