Twitter Delights In Trump’s Typo-Riddled Tweet About A Supposed CNN Typo

What impeachment inquiry?

President Donald Trump kicked off his Friday morning by taking CNN to task on a more pressing issue: accusing the network of misspelling his favorite nickname for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and repeating the typo in question himself.

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

It is unclear what prompted Trump’s latest attack against CNN or what the significance of the apostrophe in “Liddle'” could be. He also erroneously referred to the apostrophe as a hyphen.

Trump reiterated his call for Schiff to resign Friday morning for supposedly lying to Congress with his parody opening statement during the Thursday hearing with the acting director of national intelligence.

The reaction to Trump’s nonsensical tweet was swiftly met with snarky reactions:

I see, yes, yes … that makes sense. And next you'll say you spelled describing as "discribing" because you wrote this in a 70s nightclub?https://t.co/g5Ndq2mPN5 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 27, 2019

Trump more upset that CNN misreported his nicknames than CNN reporting that Trump committed crimes. That tells you so much about Trump — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 27, 2019

That's an unfair discripchun of the media. https://t.co/De1Gn8GSOG — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 27, 2019

immediate top 5 all time tweet https://t.co/E9pTg5sskw — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 27, 2019

The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant by "hyphen." https://t.co/aMyuUwYju4 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 27, 2019