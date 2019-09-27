Twitter Delights In Trump’s Typo-Riddled Tweet About A Supposed CNN Typo

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York City. World leaders are gathered for the 74th session of t... NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York City. World leaders are gathered for the 74th session of the UN amid a warning by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his address yesterday of the looming risk of a world splitting between the two largest economies - the U.S. and China. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 27, 2019 10:23 am
What impeachment inquiry?

President Donald Trump kicked off his Friday morning by taking CNN to task on a more pressing issue: accusing the network of misspelling his favorite nickname for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and repeating the typo in question himself.

It is unclear what prompted Trump’s latest attack against CNN or what the significance of the apostrophe in “Liddle'” could be. He also erroneously referred to the apostrophe as a hyphen.

Trump reiterated his call for Schiff to resign Friday morning for supposedly lying to Congress with his parody opening statement during the Thursday hearing with the acting director of national intelligence.

The reaction to Trump’s nonsensical tweet was swiftly met with snarky reactions:

Author
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
