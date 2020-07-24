Trump Claims He ‘Often’ Regrets Things He Retweets

Latest
President Donald Trump apparently has some regrets about his Twitter activity. Some.

Trump took a rare moment to reflect on Friday when Barstool Sports exec Dave Portnoy asked if he’d ever regretted something he tweeted.

“Often. Too often,” the President replied.

“It used to be in the old days, before this, you’d write a letter and you’d say, ‘This letter’s really bad’ and you’d put it on your desk and then you’d go back tomorrow and you’d say ‘Oh, I’m glad I didn’t send this,'” he continued. “But we don’t do that with Twitter, right?”

However, Trump’s Twitter regret lies in the posts he retweets from others, not necessarily the incendiary things he tweets himself.

“You know what I find? It’s not the tweets, it’s the retweets that get you in trouble,” the President told Portnoy.

The main problem with his Twitter activity, according to Trump, is him retweeting a post that contains something problematic that he didn’t notice.

“You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate it,” Trump said.

Along with his own racist and inflammatory tweets, the President has infamously retweeted deeply disturbing content from others, one notorious example being a video in which one of his supporters was seen shouting “White power!” The post was later deleted from Trump’s timeline, and the White House claimed the President “did not hear” the supporter’s cry.

