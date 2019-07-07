Latest
September 5, 2013
Cuccinelli: I’m Not Worried Census Citizenship Q Will Be Used For Political Purposes
Crowd Chants ‘F*ck Trump’ During Fox News Broadcast Of Women’s World Cup
Tlaib Defends Vote Against Border Funding Bill: ‘More Money Is Not Going To Fix This’
Trump Claims NYT Report On Child Migrant Center Is 'Phony And Exaggerated'

July 7, 2019

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the New York Times of publishing “phony and exaggerated accounts” in its expose on the child migrant center in Clint, Texas.

“The Fake News Media, in particular the Failing @nytimes, is writing phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers,” Trump tweeted. “First of all, people should not be entering our Country illegally, only for us to then have to care for them.”

Many of the migrants kept in the centers are seeking asylum, which is not illegal.

According to the Times’ report, agents are seeing outbreaks of chickenpox and scabies, children forced to sleep on the floor, and a quarantine room with no toilet.

Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, told CBS reporter Martha Raddatz that the situation at the border facilities was “challenging,” but that allegations of kids going hungry or sleeping in dirty cells were “unsubstantiated.”

However, it’s not just the Times that’s come out with a shocking report on the center. The New Yorker and the Associated Press both confirmed the facility’s squalid conditions, as did several House Democrats who visited it.

In fact, the DHS’ own inspector general released a report and photos last week revealing the dangerous and unsanitary conditions of several of the migrant detention facilities.

