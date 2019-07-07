Trump Claims NYT Report On Child Migrant Center Is ‘Phony And Exaggerated’

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the New York Times of publishing “phony and exaggerated accounts” in its expose on the child migrant center in Clint, Texas.

“The Fake News Media, in particular the Failing @nytimes, is writing phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers,” Trump tweeted. “First of all, people should not be entering our Country illegally, only for us to then have to care for them.”

….United States Citizens first. Border Patrol, and others in Law Enforcement, have been doing a great job. We said there was a Crisis – the Fake News & the Dems said it was “manufactured.” Now all agree we were right, but they always knew that. They are crowded (which we….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

….brought up, not them) because the Dems won’t change the Loopholes and Asylum. Big Media Con Job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Many of the migrants kept in the centers are seeking asylum, which is not illegal.

According to the Times’ report, agents are seeing outbreaks of chickenpox and scabies, children forced to sleep on the floor, and a quarantine room with no toilet.

Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, told CBS reporter Martha Raddatz that the situation at the border facilities was “challenging,” but that allegations of kids going hungry or sleeping in dirty cells were “unsubstantiated.”

However, it’s not just the Times that’s come out with a shocking report on the center. The New Yorker and the Associated Press both confirmed the facility’s squalid conditions, as did several House Democrats who visited it.

In fact, the DHS’ own inspector general released a report and photos last week revealing the dangerous and unsanitary conditions of several of the migrant detention facilities.