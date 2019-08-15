Latest
Trump Dances On Demotion Of DC New York Times Editor

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
By
August 15, 2019 12:50 pm
President Donald Trump gleefully tweeted on Thursday about the demotion of New York Times deputy Washington editor Jonathan Weisman.

“Wow! The Deputy Editor of the Failing New York Times was just demoted,” Trump tweeted. “Should have been Fired! Totally biased and inaccurate reporting.”

Media Matters reporter Matt Gertz noted that Trump’s tweet came right after a Fox News segment about Weisman’s demotion.

The Times demoted Weisman on Tuesday after the editor repeatedly posted bad tweets about black politicians.

