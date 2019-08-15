Trump Dances On Demotion Of DC New York Times Editor

President Donald Trump gleefully tweeted on Thursday about the demotion of New York Times deputy Washington editor Jonathan Weisman.

“Wow! The Deputy Editor of the Failing New York Times was just demoted,” Trump tweeted. “Should have been Fired! Totally biased and inaccurate reporting.”

Wow! The Deputy Editor of the Failing New York Times was just demoted. Should have been Fired! Totally biased and inaccurate reporting. The paper is a Fraud, Zero Credibility. Fake News takes another hit, but this time a big one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Media Matters reporter Matt Gertz noted that Trump’s tweet came right after a Fox News segment about Weisman’s demotion.

President Trump just tweeted about this segment: https://t.co/3dOGPcV7fg https://t.co/lCYLE0IyDf — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 15, 2019

The Times demoted Weisman on Tuesday after the editor repeatedly posted bad tweets about black politicians.