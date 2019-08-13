NYT Demotes DC Editor After ‘Serious Lapses Of Judgment’

The New York Times on Tuesday demoted deputy Washington editor Jonathan Weisman following a series of questionable tweets about people of color.

Times spokesperson Eileen Murphy told TPM that Weisman had met with executive editor Dean Baquet and apologized for “his recent serious lapses in judgment.”

“As a consequence of his actions, he has been demoted and will no longer be overseeing the team that covers Congress or be active on social media,” Murphy said. “We don’t typically discuss personnel matters but we’re doing so in this instance with Jonathan’s knowledge.”

Weisman stoked anger with his tweets last week when he implied certain nonwhite members of Congress didn’t count as true Midwesterners or Southerners because their districts included major cities. He also demanded author Roxane Gay give him an “enormous apology” after she called him out for his ignorant tweets about a black congressional candidate.