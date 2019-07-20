Trump Abandons All Pretense Of Disowning Chant, Calls Crowd ‘Patriotic’

President Donald Trump dribbled his weakest yet denunciation of the crowd’s “send her back” chants over his Saturday morning tweet — that he was not “particularly happy” with the cries — before fully embracing the chanters as “patriotic” people who “love the USA!”

As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA! https://t.co/6IVKEffNnq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Trump paused for a full 13 seconds to let the crowd chant before continuing with his speech at the rally. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), about whom the crowd was chanting, is an American citizen who came to the U.S. from Somalia as a pre-teen.