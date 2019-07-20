Latest
Trump Abandons All Pretense Of Disowning Chant, Calls Crowd ‘Patriotic’

July 20, 2019 11:35 am

President Donald Trump dribbled his weakest yet denunciation of the crowd’s “send her back” chants over his Saturday morning tweet — that he was not “particularly happy” with the cries — before fully embracing the chanters as “patriotic” people who “love the USA!”

Trump paused for a full 13 seconds to let the crowd chant before continuing with his speech at the rally. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), about whom the crowd was chanting, is an American citizen who came to the U.S. from Somalia as a pre-teen.

