Trump Says He Found Census ‘Shocking’ Because Of The Price Tag

Just days after asking to “delay the census,” President Donald Trump harped on the costs behind conducting it during a press conference in Osaka Saturday.

“The census was shocking to me,” Trump said. “I figured it would not be expensive to do a census. It’s billions of dollars.”

President Trump: "The census was shocking to me. I figured it would be not expensive to do a census. It's billions of dollars. You know that right? Billions. Billions… They're not allowed to ask whether or not somebody is a citizen of the United States." pic.twitter.com/L7MKCeoP3j — The Hill (@thehill) June 29, 2019

Trump took to Twitter Thursday to try to “delay the census” hours after the Supreme Court handed down the decision to block the administration from adding a citizenship question to the census.

The Supreme Court did not accept the administration’s stated reason for adding the question, though groups challenging the question have warned that the administration could try again before 2020.