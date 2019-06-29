news Battle Over The Census

Trump Says He Found Census ‘Shocking’ Because Of The Price Tag

By
June 29, 2019 2:13 pm

Just days after asking to “delay the census,” President Donald Trump harped on the costs behind conducting it during a press conference in Osaka Saturday.

“The census was shocking to me,” Trump said. “I figured it would not be expensive to do a census. It’s billions of dollars.”

Trump took to Twitter Thursday to try to “delay the census” hours after the Supreme Court handed down the decision to block the administration from adding a citizenship question to the census.

The Supreme Court did not accept the administration’s stated reason for adding the question, though groups challenging the question have warned that the administration could try again before 2020.

