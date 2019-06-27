Latest
After Getting Unfavorable SCOTUS Decision, Trump Asks To ‘Delay The Census’

June 27, 2019 1:58 pm

Hours after the Supreme Court handed down the decision to block the administration from adding a citizenship question to the census, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to try to “delay the census” until the court got more information to reach a “decisive decision.”

The Supreme Court did not accept the administration’s stated reason for adding the question, though groups challenging the question have warned that the administration could try again before 2020.

In the decision, the Supreme Court did not ban the question from being added outright – it just required a more legitimate reason and the administration to go through the proper channels.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal justices in the majority.

