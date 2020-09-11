Trump Campaign ‘Ejected’ Times Reporter From Michigan Rally, Seemingly Without Explanation

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions after delivering remarks during a news conference at the North Portico at the White House on September 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. After med... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions after delivering remarks during a news conference at the North Portico at the White House on September 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. After media reports this past week that recounted Trump allegedly disparaging fallen soldiers, the president today attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden as inadequate to the job as polls continue show Biden leading nationwide, though with a gap that appears to be narrowing. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 11, 2020 9:04 a.m.

A freelance reporter for The New York Times has said she was removed from President Donald Trump’s Michigan campaign rally on Thursday.

Kathy Gray a correspondent for the Times and former political reporter for the Detroit Free Press said in tweets Thursday evening that she believes Trump campaign staffers located her using images she posted on her Twitter account and then escorted her out.

The reason for her expulsion was not immediately clear.

Just before 7 p.m., Gray had posted a photo to Twitter noting a “crammed crowd” and “not many masks” during the rainy day rally in Freeland, Michigan.

A few minutes later, Gray posted a photo of Air Force One accompanied with the caption “And so it begins.”

Less than 15 minutes later, Gray said she had been removed from the event.

“I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally,” Gray tweeted, later adding that Thursday’s rally was the first time she had been escorted out of a Trump campaign event after campaign staff “tracked me down” from photos she had tweeted minutes before. 

“We’re disappointed that the Trump campaign refused to credential our freelancer and then, when she registered and attended as a member of the public, they ejected her from the event,” Danielle Rhoades Ha vice president of communications for the Times said in a statement obtained by The Daily Beast. “Our goal is to cover these campaign events and talk to voters about the candidates, and that’s what Kathy was trying to do.”

On Thursday, Republican host on ABC’s “The View” Meghan McCain disparaged the press saying, journalists were “the enemy” to Republicans who are “here to make you look bad.”

Pesident Trump has repeatedly made efforts to discredit the Times calling its reporting “fake” and describing the press broadly as “the enemy of the people.”

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
